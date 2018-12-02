Crews rescue driver after GPS directions lead to treacherous roads near Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - A snowy night on Mt. Hood turned dangerous for one man when his GPS routed him off the main road.
When Mountain Wave Search and Rescue volunteers arrived on Mt. Hood, this was the scene: A Mustang, some deep snow and no way of getting out.
Volunteers told FOX 12 the driver got stuck on Forest Service Road 48.
He was traveling along Highway 35, a major road the Oregon Department of Transportation maintains, when his GPS directed him to take this road for a quicker route.
The problem is, 48 is not maintained for winter travel, along with many other roads that look like this on a map.
Search and rescue volunteers say it's vital you're aware of the route you're taking before you even head out the door.
It was dark and bitter cold – the perfect setup to what could’ve been a serious situation.
“People kind of just get in over their head. They think they're going to do a quick, you know, day trip or take a shortcut or you know, a back way,” said Mountain Wave Search and Rescue volunteer Cory Smelser.
And that’s exactly volunteers say happened Friday night.
The driver of a Mustang was taking Highway 35 when his GPS directed him to take this Forest Service Road 48.
“They'll try to route you to different spur roads and far less traveled roads that typically would not be passable with a regular vehicle and that’s when people typically get into a lot of trouble,” Smelser said.
Thankfully the driver was rescued in this instance, but crews say if he hadn’t found cell service, things could have been a whole lot worse.
It’s vital, volunteers say, to have a backup plan. And that doesn’t only mean carrying winter gear.
“Chains and snow tires are great for the snowy passes and stuff on the roads but once you get into the deep stuff they're not quite as effective. They tend to dig down which they're intended to do and get you traction but when you're in deep powdery snow they tend to work against you,” said Smelser.
He is the chair of Mountain Wave’s 4x4 division.
He says a Plan B includes letting people know your plans in case you lose cell service and yes, carrying a good old-fashioned paper map.
Because conditions can change so rapidly – like they did in this photo below from Smelser – you may be unprepared.
“It can go from having no snow on the ground to about 15 inches in a matter of just a day,” he said.
By the way that photo was taken near Olallie Lake, east of Detroit. Smelser said the driver had to abandon the SUV because of the weather change.
Here are some more tips from Mountain Wave Search and Rescue:
- When you tell someone your plans, make sure they know a description of your vehicle, including the license plate numbers.
- A picture is the most helpful.
- Volunteers also say it's important to call 911 instead of posting on social media.
- They need to follow the tracks of your vehicle, and having too many in the area can actually delay finding you.
