SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Crews rescued four cats from a garage fire Tuesday morning.
The Sandy Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 38000 block of Redwood Street at 8:52 am.
The family was evacuated upon our arrival and was not injured, according to crews.
Crews said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage.
The homeowner stated she had four cats inside.
During a primary search crews located one cat and during secondary search located the remaining three cats. All were provided oxygen via a pet mask, according to crews.
There were no firefighters or civilian injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.