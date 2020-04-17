SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Crews rescued a group of hikers who tried to swim across the Lewis River in an area that was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received a report of three stranded hikers at 9:13 p.m. Thursday. They were below the Lower Falls Recreation Site, about 37 miles east of Cougar in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
Skamania County deputies, the Skamania County Search & Rescue Team and the Volcano Rescue team responded to the scene, with a total of 16 first responders.
A rope system was utilized to rescue three people.
Deputies learned a group of five hikers were in the area of Lower Falls. They had waited for others to leave the closed area before they went in, according to investigators.
Four of the hikers went across the Lewis River, however when they attempted to return, only one made it back. The other three turned around, telling deputies it was getting dark and they were unsure of the current.
All five hikers, ranging in age from 17 to 20 years old, were cited by deputies for violating the Skamania County community health order restricting access to the area.
“This is a perfect example of potentially exposing first responders to COVID-19 unnecessarily due to the complete disregard of well publicized orders from our state, county, and local partners. The area in question is well marked as closed,” according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
