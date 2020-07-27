Crews rescue husband and wife after slip, 700-ft. fall on Mt. Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews rescued a husband and wife who slid about 700 feet while climbing Mt. Hood on Sunday and became injured, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The climbers were tethered and fell west of Hogsback behind Crater Rock at approximately 10,000 feet, with other climbers in the area providing first aid until authorities arrived on scene around 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Search and rescue crews said one climber, a 33-year-old woman from Forest Grove, suffered moderate injuries; her husband, 30, suffered minor injuries.
Rescue teams stabilized the woman and made it down to Timberline Lodge again around 6 p.m., where paramedics were waiting, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman was transported to ana rea hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her husband descended the mountain without help.
According to authorities, the climbers were roped together but were not setting anchors to hold a fall. Authorities said they were wearing microspikes instead of technical crampons for grip on the ice when the woman lost her footing and fell.
The Hood River Crag Rats, The U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, AMR’s RAT Team, and PMR at Timberline Lodge assisted in the rescue effort.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
