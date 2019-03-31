PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue crews rescued a man who got stranded on a steep embankment in southwest Portland.
Crews responded to the area of Southwest Sam Jackson Park Road and Terwilliger Boulevard just after midnight Sunday.
They say the man had an ankle injury and was not able to climb the embankment himself.
It took rope rescue crews about 40 minutes to find him and pull him to safety.
He was then taken to a hospital to treat his ankle injury.
