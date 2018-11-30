PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews pulled a person from a shallow creek Wednesday afternoon after she fell from atop a bridge.
The female fell approximately 50 feet in the 2100 block of Southeast Ochoco Street and was conscious when crews arrived, according to firefighters.
Crews rescued the female from the water and used a rope system to pull her up a steep embankment.
The female was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Authorities say her injuries appear serious but not life-threatening.
It was not immediately clear what caused the female to fall.
