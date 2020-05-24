MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Search and rescue crews spent nearly 23 hours on Mount Hood, rescuing two different climbers who got lost and hurt on the mountain.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the first rescue happened Friday evening when a man from Sunriver called 911 reporting he was lost in whiteout conditions.
Crews started up the mountain at about 11 p.m. and reached the man at about 2 a.m. He was brought down the mountain and taken to a hospital after crews say he had hypothermia.
Then at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, search and rescue coordinators were notified of an injured climber.
The Colorado woman’s climbing partner reported that she had injured her ankle when she was caught in a small avalanche. They were on the west side of Mt. Hood near Yocum Ridge below the Reid Headwall.
The sheriff’s office says the woman was reported to be an experienced climber and was prepared with a device called “inReach.” She was able to send a distress call with the device, which helped crews figure out where she was and what was needed for a rescue.
Search and rescue coordinators then requested assistance from Portland Mountain Rescue, Hood River Crag Rats, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, American Medical Response Reach and Treat, and search and rescue coordinators from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.
There were 26 rescuers involved in this mission, according to the sheriff’s office. One team made sure she was stable and packed her into a Sked litter. Another group used a rope line to pull her up to the south side of Illumination Saddle, which is at 9,200 feet elevation, and then teams skied down with her to Timberline Lodge.
The sheriff’s office says she will seek her own medical attention if needed.
Rescue crews reached Timberline Lodge at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, which means search teams had been actively working on the mountain for nearly 23 hours straight.
The sheriff’s office says there is a high avalanche danger on Mt. Hood due to the recent accumulation of 10 inches of snow along with warming temperatures.
