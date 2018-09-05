Crews rescue teen who fell 60 feet in wooded area in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A 14-year-old boy who fell down a 60-foot embankment was rescued by Clackamas firefighters Wednesday night in a wooded area near Southeast 152nd Drive and Southeast Ranger Drive.
Brandon Paxton, the public information officer for Clackamas Fire, told FOX 12 that boy was with other kids when he fell down the embankment around 7 p.m.
He suffered non life-threatening injuries.
That wooded area has a series of trails and Paxton said crews were dealing with heavy brush and trees to get to the boy.
Crews went down both sides of the embankment to get to him, then put the teen on a stretcher and hiked another quarter mile back to a helicopter, which took him to an area hospital.
FOX 12 spoke with a father and his 14-year-old son who live in the area and heard about what happened in their neighborhood.
They talked about it as a teaching moment.
“It's pretty dangerous down there and you know and no kid should be out down there by themselves because you just never know. And 60 feet, that's a pretty big drop,” Nestor Pacheco said.
“Kind of scary, not going to lie. I would never go down there by myself,” Adrian Pacheco said.
Paxton said the rescue could have taken much longer as it was in a precarious spot, but thankfully crews were able to rescue the teen much sooner.
