Crews rescue two lost cross-country skiers in Deschutes Co.; one was in critical condition

BEND, OR (KPTV) - Crews rescued two lost cross-country skiers in Deschutes County.
A 911 call came in at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday from a man who said he was cross country skiing on the Metolius Windigo Trail after starting at Mount Bachelor.
The call was dropped, but he told dispatchers something about broken equipment.
The call was made from a phone that did not have cellular service. The phone was able to reach 911, but could not receive calls or texts.
The coordinates from the call placed the location about 3 ¾ miles northwest of Tumalo Falls.
Crews searched that area, which included deep snow and arduous conditions. At 9:49 p.m., fresh tracks were found in the snow. At 10:15 p.m., two men were found ¼ mile from the Happy Hut shelter.
One of the skiers, a 69-year-old man from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was found to be in a life-threatening condition due to the temperature and snow. The second skier, a 73-year-old man from Silverton, was in much better condition, but still extremely cold, according to rescue crews.
The men said they were on a multi-day back country Nordic ski trip planned with overnight stops at the various Three Sisters Backcountry warming shelters.
They began their trip Tuesday, but were not able to find their shelter that night, forcing them to take cover overnight in a tree well.
They had lost one of their cell phones, leaving them with only one that had questionable service. They attempted numerous times to make calls, but were not able to connect until finally getting one broken 911 call out.
The 69-year-old man was not able to move on his own, so additional volunteers responded to help transport him via rescue sled to the closest snowmobile trail. He was taken 300 yards through rough conditions to an enclosed and heated ambu-sled and then via snowmobile back to the Mount Bachelor parking lot, where firefighters were waiting to provide further treatment and take the man to the hospital.
The other skier was able to hike to the snowmobile trail with rescue crews. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.