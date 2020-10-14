MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm commercial fire near Brooks early Wednesday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., Marion County Fire District #1 was called out to a fire at a hazelnut drying facility, located at 7550 65th Avenue Northeast.
Crews first on the scene reported visible flames and requested a second alarm. Water tenders were also requested due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area.
Officials said the fire was located in a hopper that contained about 50,000 pounds of hazelnuts.
Within 45 minutes, officials said the fire was brought under control and contained to a single hopper.
In total, seven engines, six water tenders, two medic units, two battalion chiefs and a ladder truck with 40 personnel were assigned to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it is not suspicious in nature and is believed to be related to the drying process.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
