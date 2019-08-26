HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway into what caused an overnight apartment fire in Happy Valley.
At around 11:26 p.m., Clackamas Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment in the 8600 block of Southeast Causey Avenue.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy fire from a second floor apartment window. Crews immediately evacuated everyone from the building.
Officials said the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators have responded to determine the cause and damage estimate of the blaze.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
