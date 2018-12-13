WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a fully-involved barn fire in unincorporated Washington County early Thursday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the barn fire, located in the 15500 block of Southwest Scholls Drive, at around 12:36 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and were able to gain control of the fire.
TVF&R said the barn contained machinery. No animals or people were inside the barn.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
