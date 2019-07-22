WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a barn in the Helvetia area early Monday morning.
At around 3 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the barn fire in the 9000 block of Northwest Dick Road.
TVF&R said there were no hydrants in the area, so crews used water tenders with 3,000 gallon tanks to bring water to the scene.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
Crews will remain on scene to check for any hot spots.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
