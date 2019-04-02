TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Crews responded to a single-alarm fire at a commercial building in Tigard early Tuesday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire, located in the 12000 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard, just after 3 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. It's unknown at this time how much damage was caused.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
TVF&R said the building was formerly a residential structure that was converted to a commercial building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
