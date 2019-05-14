CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Two cars crashed into each other and one of them then hit a school bus that was heading to Heritage High School Tuesday morning.
The chain of events happened around 8:20 a.m. at Northeast 76th Street and Northeast 131st Avenue.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Vancouver firefighters and deputies responded to the scene.
It was determined that a Toyota Matrix was traveling northbound on Northeast 131st Avenue when it failed to stop a stop sign at the intersection. It then hit a Subaru Crosstrek that was traveling eastbound on Northeast 76th Street.
Due to the crash with the Matrix, the Crosstrek went into opposing lanes and hit the Evergreen School District bus that was traveling westbound.
Three ambulances responded to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Evergreen School District said four students were on board the bus. None of them were injured in the crash.
The drivers of the Matrix and Crosstrek were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the Matrix was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Tow trucks have been called to help clear the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.