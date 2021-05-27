Crews respond to early morning fire at Vancouver apartment complex

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - An early morning fire at an apartment complex was quickly extinguished by Vancouver Fire crews.
At about 3:12 a.m., crews responded to the report of a fire at the Oak Creek Apartments, located at 11412 Northeast 49th Street. When crews arrived to the scene, they found one of the 12 units on fire. A total of 20 firefighters were on scene.
Crews searched the building to make sure everyone had safely evacuated. The fire was deemed under control within 13 minutes after crews arrived to the scene. One person was evaluated at the scene but did not need to be taken to a hospital.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's Office.
