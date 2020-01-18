Crews respond to fire at Beaverton High School

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a fire at Beaverton High School Saturday morning.
The call came in just after 10 a.m. The school is located at 13000 SW 2nd St.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says when crews arrived, they saw smoke from the attic area of the upper west end of the second floor. They found fire inside two rooms on the second floor.
Learning now the fire caused extensive damage, but was contained to just two classrooms. Unclear if the sprinkler system deployed. A parent here on scene tells me there was a fire at this HS 50 years ago too. @fox12oregon https://t.co/VBEjaxqlsu— Zanders (@ZachAndersTV) January 18, 2020
Just after 11:30 a.m., crews reported that the fire was under control.
TVF&R says everyone evacuated safely.
A fire investigator is now working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
