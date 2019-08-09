Crews respond to fire at homeless camp in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Crews contained a fire burning at a homeless camp in Forest Grove on Friday.
A police officer spotted the fire at around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Poplar Street.
Firefighters said the fire spread to nearby trees and brush. It was burning behind a couple of homes, and firefighters worked to make sure everyone was safe.
There were no reports of injuries.
Investigators said it doesn’t appear anyone was at the camp when the fire started, but a heat source may have been left unattended. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The vacant lot where the fire started is private property, but neighbors said the camp has been an ongoing issue for years.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
