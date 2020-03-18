MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A fire caused some damage to a popular restaurant in Milwaukie late Tuesday night.
The Milwaukie Police Department said officers, along with Clackamas Fire crews, responded to a report of a fire at Mike's Drive-In, located at 3045 Southeast Harrison Street, at around 11:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to the scene first and found a garbage can on fire next to the restaurant.
Police said officers were able to slow the fire with extinguishers from their patrol cars until firefighters arrived.
The cause of fire has not been determined at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.