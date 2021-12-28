Crews respond to fire at motel in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews extinguished a fire that started at a motel in southwest Portland on Tuesday morning.
Just after 11 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at Sixth Avenue Motel, located at 2221 Southwest 6th Avenue. The first crews arrived within minutes and contained the fire to lower-level unit. The fire had impacted three other units before crews arrived.
PF&R said one person was helped out and evaluated, but refused an ambulance.
Three people living in the impacted units were moved to vacant rooms by the motel, PF&R told FOX 12. The person in the damaged unit was displaced and is getting help from the Red Cross.
Investigators have responded to the scene and are working to determine a cause.