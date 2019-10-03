NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway into what caused a small fire in a Newport apartment Thursday morning.
At around 8:14 a.m., Newport Fire Department crews were dispatched to the report of smoke coming from a third floor balcony at an apartment on Southeast 35th Street.
When crews arrived to the scene, they saw smoke coming from the deck area of a third floor unit.
Officials said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to one unit. There was some water damage to the involved unit.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
