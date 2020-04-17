TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – An apartment building fire was extinguished early Friday morning and fortunately no one was hurt.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said firefighters responded to a reported fire in the 11000 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard just after midnight.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy some and fire coming from two second-story apartments with fire extending to the balconies.
The people inside the apartments got out safely and no one was injured, according to TVF&R.
Within 10 minutes of the initial fire response, crews knocked down most of the flames while searching the four units of the apartment building.
During the following hour, they mopped up hot spots, cleared smoke and salvaged belongings.
The two second-story apartments were considerably damaged by the fire while the two apartments below were damaged by water and smoke. In total, eight people were displaced by the fire and they were assisted at the scene by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it was determined that the fire started in a wall space near a wood stove.
TVF&R said that the apartments had working smoke alarms.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
