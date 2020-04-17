TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – An apartment fire was extinguished early Friday morning and fortunately no one was hurt.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said firefighters arrived at the scene of a reported fire in the 11000 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard just before 1 a.m.
People inside the apartment got out safely and no one was injured, according to TVF&R.
Within 20 minutes of the initial fire response, crews began mopping up hot spots, clearing smoke and salvaging belongings.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.