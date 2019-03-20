ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - Crews responded to a house fire in an Estacada neighborhood that's under construction Wednesday morning.
Estacada Fire responded to the report of a fire, located at Overlook Court and Northeast Regan Hill, just after 3:30 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire in a two-story home. The home was finished but no one had moved in yet.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say the dishwasher may have been the issue, but an investigator has responded to the scene to determine the exact cause.
Clackamas Fire and Colton Fire assisted Estacada crews at the scene.
Helping @EstacadaFire and @clackamasfire with unoccupied house fire in Estacada pic.twitter.com/bd7jK1Ez8j— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) March 20, 2019
Fire officials said they have been abnormally busy due to the brush fires and wind. This is call 13 on a shift where they normally respond to about four calls.
A burn ban is in effect due to the wind.
