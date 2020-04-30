VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver business was damaged by a fire on Thursday morning, according to authorities.
At around 5:45 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to the fire at 410 West 12th Street.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a three-story home turned business with heavy smoke and fire on the first floor and in the basement.
Vancouver Fire said the walls of the structure contained no fire blocking which allowed flames to run from the basement up inside the walls.
The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The Vancouver Fire Marshall's Office responded to the scene to determine a cause.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.