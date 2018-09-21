VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A townhouse caught on fire Friday evening.
Vancouver Fire Department said they were reported to a structure fire in townhouses at 3734 NE Royal View Avenue.
5 engines and 2 ladder trucks responded to the fire, according to crews.
When crews arrived, they found a fully involved garage.
The fire was contained to the garage and no occupants were found inside the residence, according to crews.
No injuries were reported and crews said it is unknown how many people will be displaced.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.