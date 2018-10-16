GOBLE, OR (KPTV) - A head-on two-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured on Tuesday.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Nicolai Road near Goble around 8:49 a.m.
Crews said they arrived to find a two-vehicle crash with the driver of each car injured.
Both patients had to be removed from their cars by firefighters and taken to a local hospital.
Crews said they both suffered serious injuries and the highway was temporarily closed for clean up.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to crews.
Goble is located roughly 42 miles northwest of Portland.
