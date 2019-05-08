NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a single-alarm fire at a home in Newberg Wednesday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the report of a house fire located in the 400 block of North Washington Street.
Crews arrived to the scene and found that the back of the home was on fire. About 50 percent of the home was involved, according to TVF&R.
No one was inside the home when crews arrived, and no injuries have been reported.
The public is asked to avoid the area of North Washington Street and East Franklin Street while firefighters are on scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
