OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Oregon City early Friday morning.
At around 3:14 a.m., Clackamas Fire crews were called out to the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Officials said multiple neighbors called 911 to report a house on fire.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy fire coming from the roof of the home.
No injuries have been reported at this time. FOX 12 spoke to witnesses who said crews helped a woman in a wheelchair get out of the home safely.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
