VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A fire broke out at a home in Vancouver Sunday night.
Just before 11 p.m., crews were called out to the report of a house fire in the 500 block of West 33rd Street. Vancouver Fire said a neighbor called 911 and reported heavy smoke in the area.
The first crews arrived on scene within three minutes and found fire showing from the outside and rear of the home. Two additional engines were called.
Vancouver Fire said the fire was brought under control in less than eight minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Vancouver Fire said the home received minimal damage inside, and the residents were able to stay in their home after the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
