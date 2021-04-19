Crews respond to multiple rescue calls in Columbia River Gorge

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) -- It was a busy weekend for emergency crews responding to multiple rescue calls in the Columbia River Gorge.
Corbett firefighter Kanyon Reams was one of the first to get to the scene this weekend when he says a man fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls.
"He was holding on just by a branch, holding up his entire body weight. He said he'd been there for an hour," Reams said. "It was on a switchback; he fell about halfway down the switchback with a bunch of jagged rocks and was just holding on by a little branch."
Reams says the man fell about 60 feet and only had lacerations on his hands and feet.
Reams says the man was hiking in flip flops.
"Someone was looking out for him that's for sure," Reams said.
Corbett Fire Assistant Chief Rick Wunsch was also on that rescue call.
He says he's expecting it to be a busy summer with calls as people are anxious to get outside.
"In 2017 in the fall we had the Eagle Creek fire, 2018 the gorge was closed as they were rebuilding trails, 2019 some of the trails opened and then of course with COVID happening they were all closed last year," Corbett Fire Assistant Chief, Rick Wunsch said. "So this is with COVID still going on they're open and like all of us we want to get outdoors when the weather's nice."
Corbett Fire Chief Dave Flood showed FOX 12 the equipment its crews have ready to go to get to people in the treacherous terrain.
"We have rope packs those have 150 feet of rope in them in a variety of pullies and safety devices so that we can usually connect to trees up there and then go down and reach our patient," Flood said.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office also responded to a search and rescue call this weekend on Larch Mountain.
Sgt. Keith Bybee says a group got lost on the mountain when their GPS lead them in the wrong direction, and they ended up getting stuck overnight until a crew found the group.
"There's some things that we discussed with them that they probably need to do a little differently, one is bring a flashlight," Bybee said. "You always have to prepare for the unexpected. And you always have to prepare that you may have to spend the night."
First responders FOX 12 spoke with say be prepared with food, water and layers in case you do end up getting stuck overnight.
Also wear proper footwear and bring a first aid kit.
