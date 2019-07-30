FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after they attempted to extinguish a small brush fire in Forest Grove Tuesday morning.
At around 11:30 a.m., Forest Grove Fire crews were called out to a fire on Southwest Stringtown Road at the intersection of Southwest Ritchey Road.
According to Forest Grove Fire, a few yellow jacket nests caused an inconvenience, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.
Crews remained at the scene to mop up any hot spots.
Forest Grove Fire said two homeowners tried to extinguish the blaze and had minor smoke inhalation. They were evaluated at the scene as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
