PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters found smoke coming from a building along a popular street in Portland’s Alphabet district early Monday morning and quickly extinguished the fire.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to 118 Northwest 23rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. after someone called about a small fire.
When the four engines and two trucks arrived at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke coming from a side door at the back of the commercial building, which houses a clothing store and billiards club.
Crews did not find any flames and the fire was put out quickly. Firefighters searched the two retail spaces but found no one inside.
PF&R told FOX 12 that while the door was minimally damaged by the smoke, the fire did not extend inside.
Two blocks of Northwest 23rd were closed while firefighters were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
