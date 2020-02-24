Crews respond to sunken tugboat in Columbia River near McNary Dam

UMATILLA, OR (KPTV) - Crews are working to contain a sunken tugboat in the Columbia River about 10 miles upriver from McNary Dam near Umatilla.
Investigators believe the tugboat broke loose from its mooring Sunday night due to strong winds. It was pushed upriver with nobody on board.
The boat is called Tug Nova and is owned by HME Construction.
By Monday, it was fully submerged in the river.
Divers plugged fuel vents Monday afternoon and reported that the boat is not actively leaking. It was carrying 750 gallons of diesel.
A containment boom was put in place around the tugboat.
The Oregon DEQ, Washington Department of Ecology and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are overseeing operations and investigating to determine if any fuel has been released.
Those agencies are also coordinating with fish and wildlife agencies, and tribal governments on the response.
