NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Eleven minors required medical attention after a toxic exposure at an aquatic center in Newberg.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said firefighters responded to the Chehalem Aquatic and Fitness Center, located at 1802 East Haworth Avenue, at around 10:14 a.m. after people complained of feeling lightheaded and faint while swimming.
Everyone inside the center was evacuated.
TVF&R said six minors were treated and five others were transported to area hospitals. No exact ages were available for those involved.
Crews said a release of chlorine was confirmed. A swim team was practicing at the facility when swimmers experienced burning eyes, sore throats and respiratory symptoms.
No one will be allowed back inside until it is deemed safe.
