PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation crews are working to clear downed trees and branches across Portland as strong winds were reported through the region.
Urban Forestry crews on Tuesday afternoon worked to clear downed trees and branches at approximately 45 sites across the city, according to park officials, with 12 arborists able to address emergencies affecting the more than 1.2 million estimated trees in parks and natural areas in Portland.
Portland Parks & Recreation says crews were on the street all night Monday as more than 120,000 people lost power across the Portland Metro area, with many people reporting damage due to strong winds.
According to Portland Parks & Recreation, reports of tree-related emergencies began to come in around 6 p.m. on Monday.
“Urban Forestry crews are addressing the most critical issues first, working to mitigate safety issues and to clear paths for first responders and other vehicles,” according to Portland Parks & Recreation. “They then work to clear debris. Non-emergency tree work is being delayed until critical City services are completed.”
While storm impacts are city-wide, areas along the Columbia River near the airport are particularly affected, according to officials, with staff on Tuesday afternoon addressing trees blocking the roads at Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard and Capitol Highway and at Northeast 28th Avenue and Couch Street.
To report a tree-related emergency:
- For tree emergencies, call 503-823-TREE 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- If you come across a downed tree or branches, please don’t try to handle it yourself. Call 503-823-TREE.
