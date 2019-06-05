TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews battled a two-alarm commercial fire in Tualatin early Wednesday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire located in the 7000 block of Southwest Nyberg Street. TVF&R said a 911 caller reported they could see smoke inside an unoccupied business.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a smoke-filled convenience store with flames coming from the roof.
TVF&R said crews quickly extinguished the main body of the fire, but it had extended to a large crawl space in the building and a second alarm was requested.
The fire was deemed under control at around 2:08 a.m.
TVF&R said the fire was isolated to one business, but adjoining businesses do have some smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator has responded to the scene and will determine the cause.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
