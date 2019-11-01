TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that occurred in Tualatin Friday morning.
At around 9:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a two-alarm fire in the 8700 block of Southwest Nisqually Court.
TVF&R said the fire was affecting three homes.
Crews arrived to the scene and had the fire controlled at around 10:08 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Roads in the area were closed during the fire response.
Police said roads were closed at Southwest Avery Street and Southwest 90th Avenue, Southwest Avery Street and Southwest Shoshone Drive, and Southwest Shoshone Drive and Southwest 90th Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
