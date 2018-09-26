NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze at a car dealership in Newberg Wednesday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called out to Bob Lanphere's Newberg, located at 2809 Portland Road, just before 6:30 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and got the fire under control. TVF&R said the fire was contained to void space above the showroom.
No injuries were reported.
TVF&R said the probable cause of the fire is improper disposal of smoking materials near the entrance of the building.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.