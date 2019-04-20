GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas and Gladstone Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Gladstone on Saturday.
Crews said they responded just after midnight to a residential house fire in the 1600 block of Amonson Court.
Crews said the fire appeared to have started on the exterior of the home and quickly spread to the inside and attic space. T
The family with 7 children quickly evacuated, according to firefighters.
No one was injured.
The fire is still under investigation, according to officials.
