OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Oregon City Monday afternoon.
Clackamas Fire said they were dispatched to the Metro South Transfer Station at 2001 Washington Street around 2 p.m.
Crews reported witnessing a 20' x 20' area of garbage burning in Bay One of the facility with employees and customers being evacuated.
A second alarm was called due to the potential for fire spread, however the fire was brought under control in 40 minutes and the second alarm units were canceled, according to crews.
15 employees and approximately 20 customers were evacuated from the facility with no injuries reported.
The fire was first reported by Metro staff who noticed some smoke in Bay One.
The cause of this fire is undetermined.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.