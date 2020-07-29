CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Cornelius Wednesday morning.
At around 9:20 a.m., Cornelius Fire Department tweeted that they were on scene of a house fire in the area of South 12th Avenue and South Cherry Street.
The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm.
Cornelius Fire said the fire is in a difficult to access attic and additional crews were being brought in to switch out due to the heat.
Just before 11 a.m., Cornelius Fire reported that the fire was out.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Streets in the area are closed for a three to four block radius. The public is asked to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.