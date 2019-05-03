HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - It was a busy night for firefighters in Hood River as they responded to back-to-back fires.
Hood River Fire & EMS said crews were dispatched to the first fire at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Multiple 911 callers were reporting seeing heavy black smoke from the roof of the Big Horse Brew Pub, located at 115 State Street.
Firefighters arrived on scene and reported smoke showing from the roof and windows of the building.
Hood River Fire said crews quickly isolated the fire, but completely extinguishing the blaze took time due to the numerous voids above the kitchen area.
As crews were finishing up at Big Horse Brew Pub, a house fire, located on the 3100 block of Elliot Drive, was called in at 1:45 a.m.
Crews responded to the home and found significant flames and smoke coming from the back.
Hood River Fire said the blaze was contained to the structure and nearby vegetation.
Two adults and two pets were displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Hood River Fire said the cause of both fires is under investigation.
