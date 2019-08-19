ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters with the Albany Fire Department responded to two separate house fires on Sunday evening and Monday morning.
At around 5:46 p.m., crews responded to the first fire in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue Southeast.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found the front of a home fully involved with flames. The blaze was extinguished at around 6:30 p.m.
Officials said one firefighter was injured, but did not need to be taken to an area hospital.
All residents were able to safely evacuate the house.
Officials said one dog did not survive.
The second house fire was called in at around 6:12 a.m. in the 2200 block of Salem Avenue Southeast.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of both fires.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.