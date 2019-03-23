PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A vacant building caught on fire in southeast Portland on Saturday.
Fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a vacant structure just after 2 a.m.
Crews said they found light smoke showing from the building located at 2410 Southeast 82nd Avenue.
The property appeared to be vacant and fire was also found venting through the roof, according to officials.
Structural damage and potential collapse hazards were noted on the inside of the building, causing crews to withdraw.
The fire was recalled just after 3 a.m.
No injuries were reported and officials have no released the cause of the fire.
