PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a wildfire in north Portland Monday evening.
Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire, which was about 300 feet by 50 feet, occurred near North Edgewater and North Willamette Street at about 7:15 p.m.
Firefighters say access was difficult for the first arriving fire engines and ladder trucks, but smaller mobile brush fire units arrived, and crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to any nearby homes or buildings.
Crews say fortunately, there was little to no wind at the time of the blaze. Battalion Chief Steve Bregman says the situation could have been a lot worse if the weather was different.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
