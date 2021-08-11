TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire burning in the Tillamook State Forest.

The Cedar Butte Fire was first reported at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Cedar Butte Road area, about 18 miles east of Tillamook and north of Highway 6. The fire was reported to be about 25 to 30 acres in size early Wednesday afternoon. The Oregon Department of Forestry says there are no evacuations in place and Highway 6 is open.

Containment of Bootleg Fire reaches 98 percent KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A massive wildfire that has been burning in Klamath and Lake counties for more than a month is now 98 percent contained.

Four engines, contract and adult-in-custody crews, two dozers and a type 2 helicopter are currently assigned to the fire. Scooper planes are also being used.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported that Hagg Lake will be closed between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to support firefighting efforts. Additional closures may occur in the coming days.

ALERT: Hagg Lake will be CLOSED between 1-5pm today to support firefighting efforts for the Cedar Butte Fire in the Tillamook State Forest. @ORDeptForestry may call for additional closures in the coming days. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/i7yq9PEXUz — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) August 11, 2021

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.