Cedar Butte Fire

Cedar Butte Fire (Courtesy: Oregon Department of Forestry)

TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire burning in the Tillamook State Forest.

The Cedar Butte Fire was first reported at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Cedar Butte Road area, about 18 miles east of Tillamook and north of Highway 6. The fire was reported to be about 25 to 30 acres in size early Wednesday afternoon. The Oregon Department of Forestry says there are no evacuations in place and Highway 6 is open.

Four engines, contract and adult-in-custody crews, two dozers and a type 2 helicopter are currently assigned to the fire. Scooper planes are also being used.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported that Hagg Lake will be closed between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to support firefighting efforts. Additional closures may occur in the coming days.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

Aerial tour of land scorched by Bootleg Fire. The Bootleg Fire near Klamath Falls is 98 percent contained as of August 11. 

Native Born
Oh no! We hope the fire fighters get this fire out quickly. Those poor people having to fight these never ending fires this year. Appreciate all the hard work you`re doing & we will do our part by not performing ANY tractor field work until it rains several inches in our fields.

