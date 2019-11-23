TVF&R

KPTV file photo

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a brush fire involving utility poles on Saturday.

Due to the fire, numerous power line are down on Highway 219 and Southwest Midway Road in Hillsboro.

Officials said no crash was involved.

Hillsboro Highway is closed in both directions prior to Southwest Midway Road.

Portland General Electric is responding to the downed lines.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen, according to officials.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.