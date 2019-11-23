HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a brush fire involving utility poles on Saturday.
Due to the fire, numerous power line are down on Highway 219 and Southwest Midway Road in Hillsboro.
Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire involving utility poles at the intersection of HIllsboro Hwy and Midway Rd. Multiple live power lines down in the roadway. @portlandgeneral had a crew responding. Road will be closed for now. Use alternate routes.— TVF&R (@TVFR) November 23, 2019
Officials said no crash was involved.
Hillsboro Highway is closed in both directions prior to Southwest Midway Road.
Portland General Electric is responding to the downed lines.
There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen, according to officials.
