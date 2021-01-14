COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Rescue teams have resumed efforts to locate a woman believed to have been swept away by a landslide in Dodson early Wednesday morning.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Camus Moore, 50, of Warrendale, was driving her SUV around 12 a.m. on Wednesday when it was swept away by a devastating landslide in the area where Highway 30 turns into Northeast Frontage Road, according to investigators.
Thermal heat imaging was utilized to try and find any hot spots where Moore or her SUV might be Wednesday. Crews said it was too dangerous for a full physical search operation in the area.
Crews from Lake Oswego Fire, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police returned Thursday morning with specialized equipment to safely search the debris field for Moore.
Searcher enters debris field using rope as a safety line. Safety is a priority for everyone on scene. pic.twitter.com/0UQlyRlStW— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 14, 2021
Deputies say the mud is 10 to 12 feet deep in places and poses tremendous challenges for searchers.
"It’s very difficult to move through this type of terrain and the mud. They’re using large inflatable rafts as well as ropes and other types of foam boards to try and move along," said Brian Berkman, with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO says they have found a piece of Moore's vehicle but it is not attached to the rest.
FOX 12 learned that Moore is a nurse in the oncology unit at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and has worked there for 17 years.
The community of Dodson remains evacuated Thursday as geologists study the hillside to determine when it's safe for them to return.
