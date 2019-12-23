LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters in Lebanon saved a dying newborn puppy Monday.
Crews said the puppy was mostly lifeless after its owner brought it to Station 34 “with a white nose and paws and just a few gasping breaths.”
Firefighters used a pediatric bulb suction to clear the puppy’s airway and gave it oxygen and stimulation.
“We are extremely happy to report that after the resuscitation measures were taken, the puppy had a complete turnaround,” the fire district said.
The dog after the rescue was taken to an area vet with its owner in good condition, according to firefighters.
“They say every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings,” the fire district said on social media. “No wings for this puppy today! Just some well-deserved thanks to our crew.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
